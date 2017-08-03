Paradigm Acquires Monterey International Agency

Paradigm Talent Agency announced Thursday that it has acquired Monterey International, the music agency that spun off from Monterey Peninsula Artists in 2004 when the latter was acquired by Paradigm.

Monterey International, which has 14 agents in offices in Carmel, CA and Chicago, will change its name to Paradigm effective immediately. The Chicago office will remain as-is, while all California-based Monterey International staff will move into Paradigm’s Monterey office.

Monterey International’s roster of more than 190 artists includes Buddy Guy, Van Morrison, Los Lobos, Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Real, Roger Daltrey, Jonny Lang, Joss Stone, BADBADNOTGOOD, Taj Mahal, Keb Mo, Whitesnake, The Magpie Salute, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Flint Eastwood, Mavis Staples, Trampled By Turtles, Stick Figure and Trailer Park Boys.

Paradigm has been on an acquisition spree in recent years, also bringing the agencies Little Big Man, AM Only and Windish under its roof.

Paradigm Chairman & CEO Sam Gores says, “We’ve been proud of and have had enormous success from our association with the former Monterey Peninsula Artists, and we’re very pleased that all of the Monterey International agents will be joining us.”

Monterey International partners Garry Buck, Paul Goldman and Ron Kaplan said jointly, “We are very passionate about the jobs we do and the artists we represent and have been for decades. We are thrilled to join the talented team at Paradigm and be able to provide the wide range of services to offer our agents and clients under their remarkable banner.”