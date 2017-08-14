Pantone Announces Official Prince Color: Purple ‘Love Symbol #2’

In a fitting and unusual tribute, the Prince Estate, alongside Pantone Color Institute, announced today the creation of a standardized custom color to represent and Prince.

The color, of course, is a shade of purple.

“Love Symbol #2” was inspired by his custom-made Yamaha purple piano, which was originally scheduled to go on tour with the artist before his death from an accidental drug overdose on April 21, 2016. From the 1984 film “Purple Rain” to multiple lyric references, wardrobe and vehicle choices and more, Prince has long been associated with the color. The announcement comes just weeks after the release of a deluxe edition of the “Purple Rain” album including previously unreleased tracks and a long out-of-print DVD of a 1985 concert.

“The color purple was synonymous with who Prince was and will always be. This is an incredible way for his legacy to live on forever,” said Troy Carter, Entertainment Advisor to Prince’s Estate.

Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute said: “We are honored to have worked on the development of Love Symbol #2, a distinctive new purple shade created in memory of Prince, ‘the purple one.’ A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince’s distinctive style. Long associated with the purple family, Love Symbol #2 enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself.”

The Estate is in conversation with various partners about collaboration on products that incorporate the custom color.