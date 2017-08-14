Pantone Announces Official Prince Color: Purple ‘Love Symbol #2’

Senior Music Editor @jemaswad
Prince dead
Associated Press

In a fitting and unusual tribute, the Prince Estate, alongside Pantone Color Institute, announced today the creation of a standardized custom color to represent and Prince.

The color, of course, is a shade of purple.

“Love Symbol #2” was inspired by his custom-made Yamaha purple piano, which was originally scheduled to go on tour with the artist before his death from an accidental drug overdose on April 21, 2016. From the 1984 film “Purple Rain” to multiple lyric references, wardrobe and vehicle choices and more, Prince has long been associated with the color. The announcement comes just weeks after the release of a deluxe edition of the “Purple Rain” album including previously unreleased tracks and a long out-of-print DVD of a 1985 concert.

Related

Album Review: Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Deluxe Edition, With Previously Unreleased Tracks

“The color purple was synonymous with who Prince was and will always be. This is an incredible way for his legacy to live on forever,” said Troy Carter, Entertainment Advisor to Prince’s Estate.

Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute said: “We are honored to have worked on the development of Love Symbol #2, a distinctive new purple shade created in memory of Prince, ‘the purple one.’ A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince’s distinctive style. Long associated with the purple family, Love Symbol #2 enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself.”

The Estate is in conversation with various partners about collaboration on products that incorporate the custom color.

 

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad