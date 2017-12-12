Pandora Names Aimée Lapic Chief Marketing Officer

Pandora today announced that Aimée Lapic will join the company as chief marketing officer, effective December 13. According to a press release, Lapic will lead the company’s consumer brand strategy, market positioning, performance-based and partnership marketing through digital, social and mobile marketing initiatives.

She comes to the company after 13 years at Gap Inc., where she was most recently chief marketing officer for Banana Republic and the general manager of BananaRepublic.com. Previously, she was a senior vice president and general manager of International Gap Outlet, where she drove 20 consecutive quarters of growth.

Before joining Gap Inc., Lapic held senior roles at Providian (now Chase), internet startups Headlight.com and iOwn.com and worked as a consultant for McKinsey & Company.

“Aimée brings to Pandora a deep customer focus and long track record of driving significant growth for consumer brands,” said Roger Lynch, who joined Pandora as president and CEO in September. “She has the exact performance and partner marketing experience we need to take Pandora to the next level and expand our audience across all tiers of service.”

“I’m incredibly excited to join Pandora at such a pivotal time in the company’s history,” Lapic said. “Pandora wrote the playbook on personalized music. I can’t wait to help shape the next chapter by attracting and engaging listeners in innovative new ways.”