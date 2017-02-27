President Trump may not have been watching the Oscars, but he was sure a presence throughout the night.

It was little surprise that winners, presenters and host Jimmy Kimmel brought up Trump, or that they made political statements.

The only question was a matter of tone — would Hollywood get carried away in making him a target?

The strongest condemnation of Trump’s policies came from Asghar Faradi, the Iranian filmmaker who won for foreign language feature with his film “The Salesman.” After Trump issued an executive order that banned travel from seven Muslim majority countries, Faradi’s ability to attend the awards was put in doubt. But he ended up boycotting.

Instead, a statement was read on his behalf in which he denounced Trump’s actions as an “inhumane law.”

“Dividing the world into the ‘us’ and ‘our enemies’ categories creates fear, a deceitful justification for aggression and war,” he said in the statement, as the audience applauded.

Later, Gael Garcia Bernal, presenting the award for animated feature and animated short, spoke out on Trump’s plans to build a border wall.

“As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I’m against any form of wall that wants to separate us,” he said.

Rich Howard, co-director of “Zootopia,” which won for animated feature, said, “We are so grateful to the audiences all over the world that embraced this film with this story of tolerance being more powerful than fear of the other.”

“Moonlight” writers Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, after winning best adapted screenplay, spoke directly to minority students: “This goes out to all those black and brown boys and girls and non-gender conforming who don’t see themselves, we’re trying to show you you and us,” McCraney said.



Others were more subtle, like Mark Rylance, presenting supporting actress, who talked of “opposing without hatred.” Academy President Cheryl Boone-Isaacs, reflecting on the increase in a more diverse Academy membership, said, “Tonight is proof that art has no borders.” A number of nominees, including Ruth Negga, star of “Loving,” wore blue ribbons in support of the ACLU. Ava Duvernay, nominated for documentary feature, wore a gown from a designer from a Muslim majority country, Ashi Studio in Lebanon.

Kimmel’s jokes were biting — but hardly scathing.

“Maybe this is not a popular thing to say, but I want to say thank you to Donald Trump, I mean, remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist?” he said in the opening monologue, which also was interspersed with jokes about the year’s nominees. Yet even that came back to Trump, as he introduced nominee Meryl Streep as “overrated.” That is what Trump tweeted about her after she delivered a blistering attack on him at the Golden Globes. As she was introduced on Sunday, she received a standing ovation.

Trump was a prolific tweeter during past ceremonies in 2015, 2014 and 2013, offering critiques on everything from the choice of winners to the set designs. He even suggested that he should host.

That wasn’t the case this year, which fed into another bit from Kimmel.

“We are more than two hours into the show and Donald Trump hasn’t tweeted at us once, and I am starting to get worried about him,” Kimmel said, before writing a tweet to the president along with a “hello” from Meryl Streep.

But Trump did comment on one aspect of the Oscarcast — one of its ads. He sent out a tweet early on Sunday, when he sent out a tweet pointing out a New York Times ad that was to run during the telecast.

New York Times airs "The truth is. . ." ad during the #Oscars – an ad that President Trump has criticized https://t.co/6wZe23v13c pic.twitter.com/J0nzkL9pWK — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 27, 2017