President Trump may not be watching the Oscars on Sunday — at least not live.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Wednesday that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will probably be focused on “hosting the Governors Ball that night.”
Spicer was asked about the ceremony given the expectation that Hollywood celebrities will use the platform to speak out on Trump’s presidency. Meryl Streep spoke about Trump at the Golden Globe Awards, and Trump responded on Twitter by calling her “overrated.”
“I think Hollywood is known for being rather far to the left in its opinions,” Spicer said.
According to the Trump Twitter Archive, he last commented on the ceremony in 2015, before he launched his presidential campaign. He bashed not just the ceremony itself but the show’s ratings, its stage set and even its graphics. He also gave a peek at his campaign themes, reflecting on the win that year of Alejandro González Iñárritu for “Birdman.” The year before, he even said he should host to “shake things up.”
Past administrations have gotten involved in the ceremony in years past. Vice President Joseph Biden presented an award last year, and First Lady Michelle Obama presented the best picture award from the White House in 2013. President Ronald Reagan addressed the show via videotaped message in 1981, and President Franklin Roosevelt spoke video radio to the ceremony in 1941.
