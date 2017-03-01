Oprah Winfrey said that she is not so dismissive of the idea of running for president.

In an interview with Bloomberg Media’s David Rubenstein, Winfrey said that she “never considered the question, even the possibility. I just thought, ‘Oh. Oh.'”

Rubenstein then referred to Trump’s election, as he is the first figure to ascend to the presidency with no government and military experience.

Winfrey said, “I thought, ‘I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough.’ And now I am thinking, ‘Oh.'”

It is unclear just how serious she was.

Winfrey did get involved in the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama, holding fundraisers for his candidacy and, in 2007 and 2008, appearing at rallies in Iowa, South Carolina and California. One study showed that Winfrey’s endorsement of Obama generated a “statistically and qualitatively significant increase” in votes for him in the Democratic primary.

Winfrey backed Hillary Clinton in the most recent presidential election, but she did not campaign for her.