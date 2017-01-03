Omarosa Manigault, a contestant on the first season of “The Apprentice” who took an active role in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, will join his administration in a role focused on public engagement, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Manigault had said in a recent interview with Fox News that she expected to take a role in the White House. During the campaign, she was involved in voter outreach, and more recently was named to be a member of Trump’s transition team.

She also worked in Bill Clinton’s administration in the office of then-Vice President Al Gore.

She won’t be the first celebrity to take a spot in the White House of their chosen candidate. Kal Penn, who worked on the campaign of Barack Obama in 2008, ended up working for his administration, also in the Office of Public Engagement.