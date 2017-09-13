Los Angeles Officially Announced as Host of 2028 Olympics

Los Angeles has officially been confirmed as host of the 2028 Summer Olympics, while Paris will host the Games in 2024.

In an unusual move, the International Olympic Committee announced the host of two cities at once after both campaign teams offered bids at the 131st IOC Session in Lima, Peru. The official announcement is mostly a formality since a deal for L.A. to host the 2028 games was reached in late July.

“Everyone connected with L.A. 2028 is thrilled to be part of this win-win-win scenario for the Olympic movement,” bid leader Casey Wasserman said in a statement. “Together, L.A., Paris and the IOC will demonstrate the Games’ enduring value to host communities.”

Summer 2028 will be the first time the U.S. has hosted the Olympics since 1996 in Atlanta. L.A., which took over the official U.S. bid after Boston withdrew, has hosted the Games twice before, in 1932 and 1984.

The L.A. bid did not rely on public financing, and the city and state have agreed to provide a financial backstop in case of cost overruns. The bid did not include major new construction either. Rather than the initial plan to build an Olympic village along the L.A. River, the bid was in favor of housing athletes at UCLA dorms, while the sporting events will make use of existing stadiums and facilities.

“In 1932 and 1984, the Olympic Games helped to transform our city for the better — not just through bricks and mortar, but through new opportunities for our communities to watch, play and benefit from sport,” Los Angeles City Council president Herb Wesson said in a statement. “Over the next 11 years and beyond, we want to bring those benefits to young people across this city on an unprecedented scale.”