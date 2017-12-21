Olivia Munn Pens Powerful Essay About Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Problem

Actress Olivia Munn addressed Hollywood’s sexual harassment and abuse issue in an essay for Entertainment Weekly on Thursday.

Munn, who was one of six women to accuse Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct, called attention to Woody Allen’s BBC interview, where he warned of a “witch-hunt atmosphere where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself.”

“The possibility of an overcorrection is much less worrisome than all of the injustices that led us to this moment,” she wrote. “Woody’s gut instinct to fear what this might become would be better suited to a gut instinct to hold back an urge that could be wrong.”

She continued, “The system that lets men like [Brett] Ratner and Allen back in, is the same system that creates disparity. It’s tilted to roll back into their favor while the rest of us are saddled with a Sisyphean task.”

In her essay, Munn also focused on the wage gap between men and women, which she says contributes to an unconscious power bias by men.

“Heads of studios, bosses, and CEOs should enforce equal pay because continuing to pay us less perpetuates a bias that women are inferior,” she said. “This trains boys at a young age not to recognize when girls are refusing their advances and grooms young girls to believe they can’t or shouldn’t fight back.”

Read Munn’s full essay here.