Hollywood Reacts to Obamacare Repeal’s Defeat: ‘John McCain Put Country Over Party’

Hollywood was dismayed, with the majority of filmmakers and stars erupting in joy, after the Senate rejected on Friday morning the latest effort to repeal Obamacare.

Arizona Sen. John McCain cast the deciding vote and refused to support the measure, joining two other Republican senators: Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. No Democrats voted in favor of repeal. The “skinny repeal” ultimately failed with a 51-49 vote following a dramatic showdown.

Several Hollywood figures praised McCain and the other Republicans who voted agaisnt the bill. John Legend tweeted, “Thanks to the Senators who voted to kill that stupid, heartless bill. Let’s stay vigilant. It’s not over,” although he later noted that he has a “hard time calling the three Republicans who voted ‘no’ heroes.”

Thanks to the Senators who voted to kill that stupid, heartless bill. Let's stay vigilant. It's not over. — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 28, 2017

Bill should have lost 95-5. I have a hard time calling the 3 republicans who voted "no" heroes. It was obviously stupid and awful — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 28, 2017

Rob Reiner, meanwhile, called McCain “a true hero.”

“Senator John McCain is a man of his word and a true hero. Compassion and heart wins the day,” he tweeted.

Senator John McCain is a man of his word and a true hero. Compassion and heart wins the day. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 28, 2017

Elizabeth Banks also echoed the sentiment.

“Heroes who care and didn’t carelessly play with Americans’ health — Thank you @lisamurkowski @SenatorCollins @SenJohnMcCain,” she said.

“Great respect to @JohnMccain who put country over party,” Billy Crysta added.

Great respect to @JohnMccain who put country over party. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) July 28, 2017

President Donald Trump also weighed in about the latest defeat of one of his major legislative initiatives.

“Three Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let Obamacare implode, then deal. Watch!” he wrote.

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Miley Cyrus, Lena Dunham, Debra Messing, Rosie O’Donnell, and Beau Willimon were some of the other Hollywood heavyweights who chimed in. See their responses below.

“We will never stop fighting to protect health care for ALL,” Cyrus tweeted with a graphic that said “health care is a human right.”

We will never stop fighting to protect health care for ALL 💙❤️💚💜💛 @happyhippiefdn pic.twitter.com/qdI9Grt2a5 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 28, 2017

“Please @SenateDems and @SenateGOP start fresh and make a Plan that you can be Proud of. Thank you @SenJohnMcCain for standing for [collaboration],” Messing said.

Please @SenateDems and @SenateGOP start fresh and make a Plan that you can be Proud of. Thank you @SenJohnMcCain for standing for collabrtn. https://t.co/RaPNLL3nHn — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) July 28, 2017

Just personally didn't love having to read the word skinny so many times today — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) July 28, 2017

Democracy worked tonight… barely. Whew! #skinnyrepeal. FYI, Mitch McConnell is lying through his turtle teeth right now pic.twitter.com/Yt73DlQpkP — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 28, 2017

GOD BLESS JOHN McCAIN🙌🏻

SUSAN COLLINS🙌🏻

ALASKA STRONG,LISA MURKOWSKI🙌🏻

OBAMACARE NEEDS CHANGING

NOW DEMS & GOP CAN WORK 2GETHER 2 FIX IT🙏🏻 — Cher (@cher) July 28, 2017