Hollywood Reacts to Obamacare Repeal’s Defeat: ‘John McCain Put Country Over Party’

Hollywood was dismayed, with the majority of filmmakers and stars erupting in joy, after the Senate rejected on Friday morning the latest effort to repeal Obamacare.
Arizona Sen. John McCain cast the deciding vote and refused to support the measure, joining two other Republican senators: Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. No Democrats voted in favor of repeal. The “skinny repeal” ultimately failed with a 51-49 vote following a dramatic showdown.
Several Hollywood figures praised McCain and the other Republicans who voted agaisnt the bill. John Legend tweeted, “Thanks to the Senators who voted to kill that stupid, heartless bill. Let’s stay vigilant. It’s not over,” although he later noted that he has a “hard time calling the three Republicans who voted ‘no’ heroes.”
Rob Reiner, meanwhile, called McCain “a true hero.”
“Senator John McCain is a man of his word and a true hero. Compassion and heart wins the day,” he tweeted.
Elizabeth Banks also echoed the sentiment.
“Heroes who care and didn’t carelessly play with Americans’ health — Thank you @lisamurkowski @SenatorCollins @SenJohnMcCain,” she said.
“Great respect to @JohnMccain who put country over party,” Billy Crysta added.
President Donald Trump also weighed in about the latest defeat of one of his major legislative initiatives.
“Three Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let Obamacare implode, then deal. Watch!” he wrote.
Miley Cyrus, Lena Dunham, Debra Messing, Rosie O’Donnell, and Beau Willimon were some of the other Hollywood heavyweights who chimed in. See their responses below.
“We will never stop fighting to protect health care for ALL,” Cyrus tweeted with a graphic that said “health care is a human right.”
“Please @SenateDems and @SenateGOP start fresh and make a Plan that you can be Proud of. Thank you @SenJohnMcCain for standing for [collaboration],” Messing said.
