Former President Barack Obama, in his first statement since leaving office, issued a statement through his spokesman expressing support for protesters as “exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”
His spokesman, Kevin Lewis, said that Obama “is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country. In his final official speech as President, he spoke about the important role of citizen and how all Americans have a responsibility to be guardians of our democracy — not just during an election but every day.
“Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize, and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”
Obama had signaled at his final press conference that he would not remain silent about speaking out on a number of issues. Since he left office, there have been widespread protests including the Women’s March on Jan. 21 and, last weekend, demonstrations at major airports over President Trump’s executive order restricting refugees as well as visits from seven Muslim-majority countries until new vetting procedures are established.
“With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the President fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion,” his spokesman said.
This is hypocritical. Trump’s ban is temporary for 90 days. President Obama’s ban was for 6 months. No one protested. In addition, since the Syrian War began in 2011, he let in just 2000 people. He only increased the number last year. Trump’s problem is one of execution. He should have given countries ample notice so people would not be stuck in airports.
Obama your time is over. Be polite and go away and let the new President get on with his agenda. Bush didn’t intervene when you became President. He had the good manors to back off. You had 8 years and for some people it was a very long 8 years.
The majority do miss you so much. Working very hard to eliminate the electoral
college, so ALL votes count, always.
hypocrisy! Mr. Gay Bathhouse banned Muslims himself for six months during his term of office!
do you see fake news outlets like CNN, ABC, NBC reporting that? nope. doesn’t fit into their world domination plans
Wrong, wrong, wrong. You have no comprehension of what that 6 months was about. It shows the true spreaders of “fake news” is the right wing. Er, I mean “alternative facts”.
And your “Mr Gay Bathhouse” came straight from the National Enquirer”. And that’s your
source. I feel sorry for anyone who has to listem to your “alternate facts”.
Your screen name is Spike. What’s Spike doing reading the Enquirer??