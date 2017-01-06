President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are throwing a farewell bash at the White House on Friday for friends and major donors, including a dose of Hollywood figures who have long been supporters.

On the guest list, according to a source familiar with the plans, are Usher, Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce and Jay Z, Oprah Winfrey, Andra Day, Kelly Rowland, Diane Warren, Allison Williams, Connie Britton and Jay Pharoah. The Washington Post also reported that George Lucas, J.J. Abrams and Stevie Wonder were on the list. Chance the Rapper tweeted that he was headed to Washington for the event.

The party apparently is a private event, akin to a party the Obamas hosted in June, 2015, in which Prince performed. The First Family picked up the tab, according to a White House spokesman.

President Obama will deliver a farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday. First Lady Michelle Obama will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday.