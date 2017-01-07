George and Amal Clooney, Paul McCartney, and Meryl Streep were among the celebrities who trekked to Washington, D.C., on Friday for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s farewell celebration at the White House.

They were among those spotted arriving at the White House for the late-evening event, along with Gloria Estefan, Magic Johnson, Anna Wintour, Bradley Cooper, Harvey Weinstein, Lorne Michaels, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Kelly Rowland, Tracee Ellis Ross, David Letterman, Gloria Estefan, Tyler Perry, Robert De Niro, Jon Hamm, Ken Burns, Stevie Wonder, Al Roker, Chris Rock, and Lena Dunham. Photos of the arrivals were posted on social media by reporters, including CNN’s Betsy Klein, staked out near the White House entrance.

Many of the Obamas’ friends who attended were donors and supporters throughout their White House years and two presidential campaigns.

The event was private, and in the past the Obamas have picked up the tab for such parties.

Although cell phones were not allowed in, some of the attendees posted messages on social media. Nick Jonas shared a photo of himself posing with Jonathan Tucker, his co-star in “Kingdom.” “Straight off the plane to the White House,” the message read.

Straight off the plane to the White House… A photo posted by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:17pm PST

The party followed Michelle Obama’s final speech, which she delivered in the East Room earlier on Friday to commemorate the 2017 School Counselor of the Year. President Obama is scheduled to deliver a farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday.

The presence of so many celebrities may contrast to the turnout for Donald Trump’s inauguration. His team has been trying to line up talent to perform at his inauguration festivities later this month. Performers like Elton John and Garth Brooks have declined.