Norman Pearlstine to Retire From Time Inc.

Publishing industry veteran Norman Pearlstine is retiring from Time Inc. this month, after which he plans to work as an adviser for early-stage media firms, the company announced Monday.

Pearlstine, 74, has been Time Inc.’s vice chairman since July 2016, having served as EVP and chief content officer since October 2013, when he returned to Time Inc. to work on its spinoff from Time Warner. From 1995 through 2005, he served as Time Inc.’s editor-in-chief.

“I’m grateful and proud to have spent 14 years at one of the most influential and storied media companies,” Pearlstine said in a statement.

Pearlstine’s departure comes as Time Inc. struggles in its transition to a digital-centric enterprise. Last month, the media and publishing company cut 300 jobs after Time Inc. pulled out of discussions with potential acquirers.

CEO Rich Battista, who took the reins last fall, said that Pearlstine “helped break down historical barriers so that now editors can collaborate more closely with business-side colleagues. We will continue to build upon the strong foundation that Norm helped create.”

Pearlstine officially exits Time Inc. on July 17, 2017. His projects will include advising companies including Money.net, where he serves as chief information architect. In addition, according to Time Inc., Pearlstine expects to do more writing about geopolitics, government and the media.