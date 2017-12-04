Noah Callahan-Bever Named Def Jam’s Exec VP of Brand Strategy & Content

Longtime Complex editor Noah Callahan-Bever has been named executive VP of brand strategy & content for Def Jam Recordings, incoming CEO (and Eminem manager) Paul Rosenberg announced today.

Over his 11 years with the company, as editor in chief and chief content officer, Callahan-Bever helped make Complex into one of the major media brands in hip-hop. According to a press release, in his new role he will work closely with Rosenberg, his senior executive team, and Def Jam’s roster of artists to develop the label’s brand identity and equity through strategic alignments and native content. He will be based in Def Jam’s New York office and will report directly to Rosenberg.

“I’ve worked with Noah for nearly 20 years in his various capacities with different companies as writer, editor and CCO,” said Rosenberg. “Throughout that time Noah has demonstrated an incredible ability to create, innovate and connect with audiences. I’m especially excited to have Noah and his skill set become a part of the future of Def Jam as we begin to reimagine the label’s platform, further develop the brand and realize our plan to connect with fans in previously unimagined ways.”

“Growing up, I knew that I could, with steadfast confidence, buy any record with the Def Jam logo on it,” said Callahan-Bever. “So to be gifted the chance to help Paul Rosenberg—who I consider myself extremely lucky to have collaborated with, and learned from, for going on 20 years now—redefine and reassert that superlative brand identity for a new generation of listeners is a dream come true.”

Callahan-Bever essentially began his career at 17 as an editorial assistant at Ego Trip magazine, and over the following years contributed to Vibe, Blaze and MTV News before being named editor in chief of Mass Appeal, and a senior editor at Vibe the following year. He joined Complex in 2005.