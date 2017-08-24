News Anchor Nicole Lapin Lands Deal for Upcoming Book ‘Rich Mommy’

New York Times best-selling author and TV personality Nicole Lapin has inked a six-figure deal with the publisher Hay House for her upcoming third book, “Rich Mommy: A Simple 12-Step Plan for Growing Your Family and Your Wealth.”

She previously penned the New York Times bestsellers “Rich Bitch” and “Boss Bitch,” and will use her expertise to help women prepare for yet another phase of their lives, the financial side of having and raising children. From conception to college, the book tells readers what to expect, how to save for the unexpected, how to raise financially-healthy children, and how to eventually get them out of the nest.

Lapin is the star of The CW’s reality competition show “Hatched” and was also the youngest anchor ever at CNN before holding the same title at CNBC, anchoring “Worldwide Exchange,” while contributing financial reports to “Today” and MSNBC. She also works for Bloomberg Television, “The Wendy Williams Show,” “Entertainment Tonight,” and more. She currently serves as Redbook magazine’s first-ever money columnist.