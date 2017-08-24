News Anchor Nicole Lapin Lands Deal for Upcoming Book ‘Rich Mommy’

Film Reporter @krolljvar
Nicole Lapin
Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

New York Times best-selling author and TV personality Nicole Lapin has inked a six-figure deal with the publisher Hay House for her upcoming third book, “Rich Mommy: A Simple 12-Step Plan for Growing Your Family and Your Wealth.”

She previously penned the New York Times bestsellers “Rich Bitch” and “Boss Bitch,” and will use her expertise to help women prepare for yet another phase of their lives, the financial side of having and raising children. From conception to college, the book tells readers what to expect, how to save for the unexpected, how to raise financially-healthy children, and how to eventually get them out of the nest.

Lapin is the star of The CW’s reality competition show “Hatched” and was also the youngest anchor ever at CNN before holding the same title at CNBC, anchoring “Worldwide Exchange,” while contributing financial reports to “Today” and MSNBC. She also works for Bloomberg Television, “The Wendy Williams Show,” “Entertainment Tonight,” and more. She currently serves as Redbook magazine’s first-ever money columnist.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad