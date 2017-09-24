Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and More NFL Players Weigh in on National Anthem Protests

Members of the NFL took to social media over the weekend in the wake of President Donald Trump’s call to “fire and suspend” those to who participate in protesting the National Anthem over racial injustice.
Trump also tweeted on Sunday morning to encourage of boycott of the NFL. Since then, player on both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars took a knee or locked arms in defiance of the president’s comments. Also, the entire Pittsburgh Steelers team stayed in the locker room during the national anthem, with more signs of protest expected in the games to come.
On Saturday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell denounced Trump’s remarks, calling them “divisive” and disrespectful. DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association, also tweeted a more direct statement: “We will never back down. We no longer can afford to stick to sports,” it said in part.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted an Instagram on Sunday to comment on the events, using hashtags including “unity” and “brotherhood.”
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who has called Trump a friend, also posted an Instagram with a string of words related that seemed to comment on the situation.
Other players, though, were more outspoken and pointed in their commentary.
While most commentary on social media from players and owners in the NFL has supported the demonstrators, Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe commented to ESPN that he found the protests “disrespectful to the ones who sacrificed their lives and it’s maybe the wrong platform.”