Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and More NFL Players Weigh in on National Anthem Protests

Members of the NFL took to social media over the weekend in the wake of President Donald Trump’s call to “fire and suspend” those to who participate in protesting the National Anthem over racial injustice.

Trump also tweeted on Sunday morning to encourage of boycott of the NFL. Since then, player on both the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars took a knee or locked arms in defiance of the president’s comments. Also, the entire Pittsburgh Steelers team stayed in the locker room during the national anthem, with more signs of protest expected in the games to come.

On Saturday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell denounced Trump’s remarks, calling them “divisive” and disrespectful. DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association, also tweeted a more direct statement: “We will never back down. We no longer can afford to stick to sports,” it said in part.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted an Instagram on Sunday to comment on the events, using hashtags including “unity” and “brotherhood.”

#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who has called Trump a friend, also posted an Instagram with a string of words related that seemed to comment on the situation.

Other players, though, were more outspoken and pointed in their commentary.

The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed. If you do not Condemn this divisive Rhetoric you are Condoning it!! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 23, 2017

It's really sad man … our president is a asshole — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) September 23, 2017

Does anyone tell trump to stick to politics, like they tell us to stick to sports? Smh. — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) September 23, 2017

More than ever, we remain committed to advocacy 4 equality & social justice for all. Join in locking arms 4 @nfl #UNITY #PlayersCoalition — Anquan Boldin (@AnquanBoldin) September 24, 2017

More than ever we remain committed to advocacy 4 equality & social justice 4 all! @Eagles fans Join us in locking arms 4 unity in our city! — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) September 24, 2017

Trump stay in ur place… football have nothing to do wit u smh — Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) September 23, 2017

My colleagues & I need to continue to unite & support each other. The disrespect & divisive/offensive comments can't be tolerated anymore — Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) September 24, 2017

While most commentary on social media from players and owners in the NFL has supported the demonstrators, Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe commented to ESPN that he found the protests “disrespectful to the ones who sacrificed their lives and it’s maybe the wrong platform.”