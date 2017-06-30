Newsmax, One America Get Seats in White House Briefings

The White House Correspondents Association unveiled a new seating chart for the 49 seats in the White House briefing room, with conservative outlets Newsmax and One America News Network getting placement.

One America will share its seat with the BBC. Also getting a seat is the Daily Mail, HuffPost, and Univision. HuffPost will share its seat with the New York Daily News, and Univision with Talk Radio News Service. PBS will share a seat with Al Jazeera.

Jeff Mason, president of the White House Correspondents Association, tweeted out the new chart. He wrote that it was adopted by the board of the WHCA, and will go into effect on July 10.

New White House briefing room seating chart, adopted by the WHCA board today and going into effect July 10. pic.twitter.com/vhVA7wL0g8 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) June 30, 2017

The WHCA has determined the seating arrangements since the Clinton administration. The front-row seats are unchanged, going to the major news networks and wire services.

According to Politico, Mason sent a statement to members in which he said that the “board considered multiple criteria during this decision-making process, including regular briefing attendance and commitment to the White House beat, we did not want scarce real estate going unused.”

The WHCA has objected to the Trump administration’s move to fewer on-camera briefings. On Friday, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did a briefing but cameras were restricted, as well as live audio recording.