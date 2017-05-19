New York Women in Film & Television Announces 2017 Designing Women Honorees

Makeup artist Kyra Panchenko (“Snatched,” “The Girl on the Train,” “Kill Bill”), hair stylist Melissa Forney (“Hidden Figures,” “Empire,” “Selma”), and costume designer Melissa Toth (“Manchester by the Sea,” “The Visitor,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”) have been named the 2017 Designing Women honorees, presented annually by New York Women in Film & Television.

The 18th annual gala, co-presented by Variety, celebrates the women who bring to life the characters in film, television, and digital media. Variety’s ensemble award will be presented to the hair, makeup, and costume design teams of the Netflix series “Jessica Jones.”

“Film and television would be nothing without the extraordinary women behind the scenes who bring our favorite characters to life,” New York Women in Film & Television executive director Terry Lawler said. “It’s essential that we applaud these remarkable artists with an evening to commemorate all of the outstanding women in this area of the industry. Our annual Designing Women event is always a lively celebration and a fantastic way to kick off the summer and support our hugely talented female colleagues.”

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Sasheer Zamata will host the event, and actor David Costabile (“Billions,” “Suits,” “Breaking Bad,” “Lincoln”) will present the award to Toth. The remaining presenters, along with a celebrity guest, will be announced in coming weeks.

Past honorees have included designers and artists from television shows such as “Mad Men” and “Orange Is the New Black,” and films including “Titanic,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” and “Chicago.”

This year’s gala will take place on June 6 at New York University School of Law.