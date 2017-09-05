Tronc Near Deal to Buy New York Daily News (Report)

The New York Daily News is poised to change hands as Tronc, owner of the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune, is closing in on a deal to acquire the nearly 100-year-old tabloid, the New York Times reported Monday.

The Times reported that the deal is expected to be announced on Tuesday. The News has been owned since 1993 by real estate baron Mort Zuckerman. The Daily News has been on and off the market in recent years amid a challenging business climate for traditional print newspapers.

A Tronc representative did not immediately respond to request for comment Monday night.

Tronc hopes the addition of a New York daily will strengthen its pitch to national advertisers by giving it a print and digital footprint in the nation’s top three markets. The deal would mark a reunion for the Daily News and Tronc, the former Tribune Publishing, which owned the paper for decades until the early 1990s.

The Daily News was founded in 1919 by Joseph Medill Patterson. It was historically known for its emphasis on photography — the connection to the paper is the reason Tribune’s New York TV station bears the call letters WPIX. At its peak in the 1940s, the Daily News had a circulation of about 2 million, but now is in the low hundred thousands, per the Times. The competition between the Daily News and the New York Post to grab attention with edgy headlines and hard-hitting coverage of the life of the nation’s largest city remains fierce.

Tronc itself has been the subject of acquisition speculation in the past year. Last year the Chicago-based company fought off an unsolicited takeover bid from Gannett Co., publisher of USA Today.

Last month, Tronc implemented a major shakeup of its largest daily newspaper by installing a new publisher and firing four top editors at the Los Angeles Times.

(Pictured: Mort Zuckerman)