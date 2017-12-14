Security Concern Halts FCC Net Neutrality Vote

Ajit Pai net neutrality vote
CREDIT: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON — The FCC’s pending vote on repealing net neutrality rules was delayed on Thursday after an apparent security issue forced authorities to clear the agency’s hearing room.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai was delivering comments on his net neutrality plan when he said he had to stop because of a security concern.

A security guard then told everyone to exit into a nearby hallway, apparently as the room was inspected.

Those in the room were allowed to return after about 10 minutes.

The streaming feed continued once the room was cleared, and showed security personnel investigating the room with dogs.

The FCC’s vote has been particularly contentious, and Pai and other commissioners have reported receiving threats. There was no verbal or physical disruption of the meeting itself, although more than 100 protesters staged a demonstration in a vacant lot near the FCC’s Washington headquarters,

The FCC was considering Pai’s proposal to roll back rules that ban internet providers from blocking or throttling content, or from selling “fast lanes” to content sites who want to gain speedier access to consumers.

The agency was rolling back regulations that were put in place just over two years ago, when Democrats were in control of the FCC.

 

 

  Ajit Pai net neutrality vote

    Security Concern Halts FCC Net Neutrality Vote

  Star Wars Premiere

    Will Disney's Hyperdrive 'Star Wars' Release Slate Put the Franchise at Risk?

  Bob Iger Rupert Murdoch

    Disney-Fox Aftermath: A Roaring Mouse Could Force Rivals to Get Bigger

  Michael Jackson Estate and Sony Extend

    Michael Jackson Estate and Sony Extend Recorded-Music Deal

  Bob Iger Rupert Murdoch

    International Players React to Fox-Disney Deal With Envy, Fear

