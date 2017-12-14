FCC Nears Vote to Repeal Net Neutrality Rules

WASHINGTON — Protesters were gathering outside of the FCC’s headquarters on Thursday morning, as the commission was poised to vote to scrap most of its net neutrality rules, in which internet providers are required to treat all traffic equally.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai declined calls from congressional Democrats, a group of 18 state attorneys general, and many activists to at least delay the vote. Pai and two other Republican commissioners, Michael O’Rielly and Brendan Carr, are expected to vote in favor of the proposal to roll back the current rules.

Public interest groups and internet activists — ranging from pioneer Tim Berners-Lee to actress Alyssa Milano — have waged a campaign to call attention to the FCC’s action and put pressure on members of Congress. They counted as a victory a statement earlier this week from Mike Coffman, a Republican congressman from Colorado, who called on Pai to delay the vote out of concern that it would have “significant unintended negative consequences.”

Pai, though, has been adamant in his view that the current regulatory framework has choked investment and that, freed of those constraints, telecom and cable companies will build out their infrastructure.

Related Net Neutrality: After Thursday's FCC Vote, Battle Will Be Far From Finished Hundreds of Musicians -- From R.E.M. to Turnip King -- Sign Statement Defending Net Neutrality

“It means better, faster, cheaper internet access,” Pai said in an interview for public radio’s “Marketplace” on Wednesday, adding that smaller internet providers have told him they have been constrained in investing in rural and low-income urban areas.

He said critics have engaged in “hysteria and misinformation,” including the suggestion that the internet “as we know it is about to end.”

The FCC is reversing the regulatory framework that was put in place just over two years ago, when the Obama-era FCC passed rules that banned blocking and throttling of content, or selling faster lanes to companies wanting to get speedier access to consumers. At that meeting, internet activists packed the FCC’s chambers and cheered when the vote was cast. Among those in the audience was Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple.

Many of those same players are speaking out this time around, but the debate is perhaps far more acrimonious. Pai has said that he has received threats, as has his family. The FCC received about 22 million comments during a public input period, but a number of analyses have shown that millions of responses were from suspicious accounts and even stolen identities.

Pai’s proposal retains and updates a set of rules that require ISPs to disclose how they handle traffic. The ISP will have to identify the specific content that is being blocked or throttled, as well as any traffic getting preferential treatment because of payment for fast lanes.

Comcast, AT&T, and other internet providers say they have policies not to block or throttle traffic anyway. “Despite repeated distortions and biased information, as well as misguided, inaccurate attacks from detractors, our internet service is not going to change,” Comcast senior executive vice president David L. Cohen said in a blog post.

But among plenty of activists, whether outside of the FCC or online on social media, there is plenty of distrust that major ISPs will not try to use the lighter touch regulation to their advantage. Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, in an interview on Wednesday for Variety‘s “PopPolitics” on SiriusXM, said the vote is a victory for telecom and cable companies, and that the danger is that the internet will begin to resemble the tiered system of cable TV platforms.

Net neutrality advocates have on their side major internet companies like Twitter, Google, and Netflix, some of which have posted messages or statistics to urge the FCC to retain the rules.

Michael Beckerman, the president and CEO of the Internet Association, which represents those major internet sites, said “today’s vote represents a departure from more than a decade of broad, bipartisan consensus on the rules governing the internet. Relying on ISPs to live up to their own ‘promises’ is not net neutrality and is bad for consumers.”

Before 2015, the FCC had a set of net neutrality principles and later a set of rules that were overturned after ISPs challenged them in court.

This time, Beckerman said the Internet Association is weighing legal options. Other groups, like the National Hispanic Media Coalition, plan to challenge the repeal in court. A key issue will be whether Pai’s FCC has made a valid case for overturning the rules just two years after they were put in place.

While those on both sides of the net neutrality debate see a legislative solution as a way to settle the issue, once and for all, so far there appears to be little movement in coming up with such a bill. Given the fervor over the FCC’s latest action, that seems unlikely even into 2018.