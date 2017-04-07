Neil Gorsuch won confirmation as an associate justice to the Supreme Court, one day after Senate Republicans abandoned longtime tradition to overcome a Democratic filibuster.

Senate Republicans obtained 51 votes to confirm his nomination just before noon on Friday, as the roll call continued.

Gorsuch’s confirmation was a given after the Senate on Thursday voted along party lines to require a simple majority to end debate on his nomination. That killed Senate tradition of requiring 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, and marked the abandonment of the procedural tactic for judicial nominees.

Gorsuch, 49, was nominated by President Donald Trump in February, and his confirmation marks one of his first major achievements as president.

But Democrats largely stayed united in opposition to his nomination, not just because of a history of rightward decisions, but as a response to Republican refusal to even give a hearing to President Barack Obama’s choice for the court, Merrick Garland, when the vacancy opened more than a year ago. That nomination lapsed at the end of the Obama presidency, in what many Democrats see as a “stolen” seat.

Gorsuch, a federal appellate judge on the 10th Circuit, won praise from conservatives as a natural successor to Antonin Scalia.

Gorsuch aligns with Scalia in many aspects of judicial philosophy, but his decisions have suggested that he is skeptical of the idea of judicial deference to administrative agencies.