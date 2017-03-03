NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snap as part of the digital hot-shot’s IPO process this week, according to a report from CNBC.

“Squawk Box” co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin reported Friday that NBCU made the investment as a strategic move in keeping with its recent deals to align the Peacock with digital content giants BuzzFeed and Vox Media. All told, NBCUniversal has invested about $1.5 billion to extend its reach in the digital arena during the past 18 months.

NBCUniversal entities have partnered with Snap’s Snapchat platform to produce short-form digital series including properties tied to “Saturday Night Live” and “The Voice,” among other projects.

Based on the closing price of Snap shares on its first day of trading Thursday, NBCUniversal has already seen its investment plump to about $720 million, CNBC said.

Reps for NBCU and Snap were not immediately available for comment.