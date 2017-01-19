President-elect Donald Trump will become the nation’s 45th President during the inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, but that’s just one of several events that commemorate the shift from one administration to the other. Though the inauguration weekend is sure to be jam-packed, it will be nothing compared to President Barack Obama’s first inauguration weekend; Trump will attend only two or three balls, whereas President Obama attended ten official bashes.

Festivities kick-off Thursday. Check out the schedule below.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Voices of the People — 10:35 am ET at the Lincoln Memorial

Groups from around the country applied to perform at this event. High school marching bands and fire department musical groups are among the performers beginning the inauguration festivities.

Wreath Laying Ceremony — 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET at Arlington National Cemetery

At this private ceremony, the President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence will lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown in honor of fallen soldiers.

The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration — 4 p.m. ET at the Lincoln Memorial

This special concert will feature an appearance from the President-elect himself as well as Jon Voight and musical acts 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood among others. Military bands will also participate in the the celebration, broadcast to the entire nation and ending with a fireworks show by Grucci.

Friday, Jan. 20

The Inauguration Ceremony — 11:30 a.m. ET on the west side of the Capitol building

The main event in which Donald Trump is sworn in is open to the general public. Faith leaders from different denominations of Christianity and one Rabbi will participate in the ceremony.

Opening remarks will begin at 11:30am. The official swearing-in ceremony will take place at noon.

The Inaugural Luncheon — following the ceremony inside the Capitol building

Congress will host a private luncheon for honorees inside the Capitol building. During one of President Obama’s luncheons, singer John Legend made a guest appearance to the delight of many congresspeople.

The Inaugural Parade — 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Pennsylvania Ave.

A parade will follow the ceremony with over 8,000 participants. The official inauguration website says the performers represent “forty organizations including high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders, and veterans groups.”

Liberty and Freedom: The Official Presidential Inaugural Balls — 7 p.m. ET at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

These two balls will be held in the same building at the same time, but don’t be fooled–they’re on different floors. There will be special appearances by Sam Moore, Tim Rushlow and his Big Band, Silhouettes, The Rockettes, Pelican212, The Piano Guys, Circus 1903, Cache Olson, Lexi Walker, and Erin Boheme. These balls are open to the public but require a ticket to get in.

The Salute to Our Armed Services Ball — 7 p.m. ET at the National Building Museum

This ball is private and for families involved in the armed forces. Tony Orlando and Josh Weathers will perform.

In addition to these official balls, various organizations will host post-inauguration events in the D.C. area.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Interfaith Prayer Service — 10 a.m. at Washington’s National Cathedral

The national prayer service, started by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1933, is a private event.