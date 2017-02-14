Michael Flynn, the national security adviser, stepped down Monday after it emerged that he had misled the White House over the nature of his talks with the Russian ambassador.

Flynn initially claimed that he had not discussed sanctions during a call with Ambassador Sergei Kislyak. Vice President Mike Pence also claimed that Flynn had not had substantive discussions with the ambassador. But last week, the Washington Post cited nine sources who alleged that Flynn had indeed discussed the Obama administration’s sanctions, which were imposed in retaliation for Russian hacking during the 2016 campaign.

“Unfortunately, because of the fast pace of events, I inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding my phone calls with the Russian Ambassador,” Flynn said in a letter of resignation. “I have sincerely apologized to the President and the Vice President, and they have accepted my apology.”

The White House announced that Lt. Gen. Joseph Keith Kellogg would assume the role of national security adviser on an interim basis.