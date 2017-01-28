Outrage and protests over President Trump’s executive order banning Syrian refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. began to snowball Saturday as federal officials began implementing the controversial immigration policy enacted Friday.
Numerous entertainment industry figures were vocal in expressing dismay at Trump’s actions via social media. Reports of travelers — even those with visas and green cards — being detained at airports sparked a growing crowd of protestors to gather Saturday afternoon at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport. On the other side of the country, there was an online effort to bring demonstrators to the federal immigration office in downtown Los Angeles.
Some taxi drivers in New York were expected to mount a protest by refusing to pick up passengers at the airport from 6-7 p.m. ET.
Word that Oscar-nominated Iranian director Asghar Farhadi would not be able to attend the Feb. 26 Academy Awards ceremony enraged many members of Hollywood’s creative community. Iran is on the list of blocked nations, along with Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
Here is a sampling of sentiments shared via social media:
Meanwhile, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau earned admiration and thousands of retweets by emphasizing Canada’s openness to resettling refugees.
(Pictured: Demonstrators at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York)