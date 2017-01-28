Outrage and protests over President Trump’s executive order banning Syrian refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. began to snowball Saturday as federal officials began implementing the controversial immigration policy enacted Friday.

Numerous entertainment industry figures were vocal in expressing dismay at Trump’s actions via social media. Reports of travelers — even those with visas and green cards — being detained at airports sparked a growing crowd of protestors to gather Saturday afternoon at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport. On the other side of the country, there was an online effort to bring demonstrators to the federal immigration office in downtown Los Angeles.

Some taxi drivers in New York were expected to mount a protest by refusing to pick up passengers at the airport from 6-7 p.m. ET.

Word that Oscar-nominated Iranian director Asghar Farhadi would not be able to attend the Feb. 26 Academy Awards ceremony enraged many members of Hollywood’s creative community. Iran is on the list of blocked nations, along with Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Here is a sampling of sentiments shared via social media:

When I worked for Amnesty International in the 80s, these were the kind of stories told by political prisoners in dictatorships. https://t.co/y7CXLQK1n0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

The day the music died… ⚡️ “Protestors gather at New York's JFK Airport over refugee detainment”https://t.co/h8eyFmbAOs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 28, 2017

Sick to my stomach today about the #MuslimBan

Don't understand why? Go to @Stl_Manifest & learn the awful history of US rejecting refugees — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 28, 2017

Amplifying words of one of my favorite filmmakers, Asghar Farhadi, who like too many others will be turned away from the Land of the Free. pic.twitter.com/CcskcFueuo — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 28, 2017

LA Protest on #Muslimban TODAY 1-5 at Federal Immigration Office, 300 N. Los Angeles St. https://t.co/y2KOOJmqWx — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 28, 2017

I said Trump was a fascist before he won even one primary. Hear me now: he is going to enact martial law in some city within 6 mos. Resist. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) January 28, 2017

Fear. Hate. Selfishness. Cowardice.

We have disgraced ourselves and our nation. pic.twitter.com/NRbxSCKHY2 — David Simon (@AoDespair) January 28, 2017

I'm American bc America welcomed my Jewish refugee grandparents when they fled the Holocaust We're a country of immigrants NO #MUSLIMBAN — Sarah Ramos (@sarahramos) January 28, 2017

To the people at #JFKterminal4 protesting the #MuslimBan while you physically are so far away, you are near to my heart! #resist https://t.co/V27AattoSS — Jorge Garcia (@jorgegarcia) January 28, 2017

No Syrian refugee in America has been involved in terrorism. The chance that you'll be killed by a Syrian refugee are 1 in 3 billion — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 28, 2017

Maybe we should take down the Statue of Liberty. When a performer is no longer at a venue, you don't leave their name on the marquee. — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) January 28, 2017

Meanwhile, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau earned admiration and thousands of retweets by emphasizing Canada’s openness to resettling refugees.

(Pictured: Demonstrators at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York)