MPAA Chairman Chris Dodd said that the studio trade association was “concerned about the impact” that President Trump’s travel ban on refugees and restrictions on immigration will have on the creative community.

“The U.S. film and television industry is part of a global enterprise that is enriched by the contributions of talented individuals from around the world,” Dodd said in a statement on Monday. “The MPAA is concerned about the impact of the executive order on individuals with legitimate personal and business relationships in the United States.

“Among those potentially affected are members of the creative community who cannot freely express themselves in their home country and come to the United States seeking the opportunity to communicate and enlighten. Our mission of storytelling brings people closer together and introduces us to new perspectives from all over the world. We firmly believe our country can both protect its national security and be a welcoming place for those who respect our values.”

Trump’s executive order suspends refugee immigration into the United States for 120 days, restricts entry from seven Muslim-dominated countries for at least 90 days and prohibits Syrian refugees indefinitely.