Moby tweeted out a message on Tuesday: “It’s not inconceivable that @realdonaldtrump will resign.”

Like the many other performers, actors and artists who are not shy about speaking out against the president, Moby’s comment may not seem all that out of the ordinary. But it followed a curious set of posts on Monday that suggested that he had some information about what is ahead for the White House.

On Instagram, he posted that “after spending the weekend talking to friends who work in dc i can safely (well, ‘accurately’…) post the following things…” He then listed a series of claims, including that Trump’s administration is in collusion with the Russian government, that the administration is looking to star a war with Iran and that the right wing is planning to get rid of him.

“I’m writing these things so that when/if these things happen, there will be a public record beforehand,” he wrote.

He later tweeted that “most of the info i referenced is of public record, or will be relatively soon. also hoping # trump # bannon iran war plans are thwarted.”

We’ll see, but the resignation of Michael Flynn as Trump’s national security adviser was treated by some of Moby’s followers that his predictions were coming true — even if White House spokesman Sean Spicer insisted that there was nothing illegal about Flynn’s contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, but there was an issue with Flynn misleading about what he talked about with Kislyak.

Moby isn’t the only celebrity figure to go beyond mere Trump criticism and into claims of insider information. During Trump’s transition period, Tom Arnold claimed to have seen embarrassing Trump outtakes from “The Apprentice,” via password protected online access. No videos were ever produced.

On Monday, Arnold wrote, “Those tapes make no diff but tapes of Michael Flynn’s calls 2 Russian Ambassador day of US sanctions starts 18 mo Trump Presidency crumble.”