Milo Yiannopoulos, the conservative media personality under fire for comments he made that appeared to condone sex with minors, has resigned from Breitbart News, the platform that has helped boost his popularity on the far right.

“I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately. This decision is mine alone.”

He is scheduled to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. ET.

The Conservative Political Action Conference had announced over the weekend that he would be their keynote speaker at their upcoming conference. But there was then a backlash against the invite, fueled by a video that resurfaced on a conservative blog in which Yiannopoulos appears to defend pedophilia.

The American Conservative Union then disinvited Yiannopoulos, calling for him to “answer the tough questions and we urge him to immediately further address these disturbing comments.”

In the video, a 2016 episode of podcast “The Drunken Peasants,” Yiannopoulos discussed his own experience with sexual assault as a teenager. He argued in the clip that relationships between “younger boys and older men” could be beneficial.

Later on Monday, Simon & Schuster’s Adam Rothberg announced that the company and its Threshold Editions division would be canceling its publication of Yiannopoulos’ book, “Dangerous.” It was due for release on June 13.

In a Facebook post in response to the controversy, Yiannopoulos claimed that the video was “deceptively edited,” and said he was “horrified” by allegations that he was an advocate for pedophilia.

“If it somehow comes across (through my own sloppy phrasing or through deceptive editing) that I meant any of the ugly things alleged, let me set the record straight: I am completely disgusted by the abuse of children,” he wrote in the post.

Yiannopoulos recently appeared on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher,” where he criticized Sarah Silverman, Lena Dunham, and Amy Schumer, and discussed his issues with actress Leslie Jones.

With outrageous insults and comments that have been labelled as sexist and racist, Yiannopoulos’s appearances triggered protests on college campus, including a demonstration that turned violent at University of California at Berkeley and forced the event’s cancellation. But the furor only seemed to add to the persona that Yiannopoulos was trying to create, as a defender of free speech against political correctness.