White House Communications Director Mike Dubke Resigns

Mike Dubke, President Donald Trump’s communications director, has resigned in what could signal a shake up of the White House staff.

Dubke began his term in mid-February, a few weeks into Trump’s term, and resigned May 18, but offered to stay through the Trump’s overseas trip, which the president accepted. The news was first reported by Axios.

Kellyanne Conway confirmed the announcement on Fox News Tuesday morning. “[Dubke] has expressed his desire to leave the White House,” she said, also commented on the idea that there will be more staffing changes in the near future. “In terms of staff shakeups, I always read things that simply aren’t true … It’s much more collaborative than people realize,” she said.

Dubke’s stepping down comes amid a growing Russia scandal — which Trump has repeatedly called “fake news” — and a stalled White House agenda.

“Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

During his time at the White House, Dubke worked closely with Sean Spicer, formulated communications efforts for policy, and helped manage responses the firing of James B. Comey as FBI director.

The Washington Post reports that Dubke sent the following email to friends and associates on Tuesday morning: “It has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration. It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments.”

Dubke’s last day on the job has not been announced.