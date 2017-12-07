Powerhouse Comedy Touring Agent Mike Berkowitz Lands at WME

Mike Berkowitz is bringing his formidable roster of comedy touring clients to WME. The longtime APA agent has landed at WME after announcing his intent to exit APA when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Berkowitz is acknowledged in the biz as the dominant talent rep in the lucrative arena of comedy touring. Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansari, Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, Nick Kroll, and John Mulaney are among the headliners who will move with Berkowitz to WME. A few of Berkowitz’s associates from APA are also expected to make the move with him to WME’s New York office.

Berkowitz is known for grooming young talent and extending the reach of established stars through TV, film, theater and publishing pacts. He helped Amy Schumer make headlines last year as the first female comic to sell out Madison Square Garden. Other clients that will join Berkowitz at WME include Mike Birbiglia, Craig Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, David Cross, Chelsea Peretti, Anthony Jeselnik, Pete Davidson, Paul Scheer, Vanessa Bayer, Jerrod Carmichael, Chris Gethard, Colin Quinn, Norm Macdonald, and Jeff Garlin.