ICM’s Longtime Head of Corporate Communications Michelle Suess Departing Agency

TV Reporter @EWagmeister
Michelle Suess
Courtesy of Michelle Suess/ICM

Michelle Suess, ICM’s head of corporations communications, is departing the agency after 11 years, Variety has learned. 

Suess is leaving ICM in order to spend more time with her family. Her replacement is expected to be announced soon, and she will remain in an advisory role with the agency to ensure a smooth transition during the process.

The longtime ICM executive has overseen external and internal communications, advertising, special events and corporate philanthropy, during her tenure. She serves as president of the ICM Community Partners Foundation.

“We deeply appreciate the strategic guidance that Michelle has offered as we’ve transformed our agency over the past several years, as well as the level of integrity and commitment that she has given her role,” the board said in a statement.

Suess commented, “I’m grateful to have had this opportunity during a period of such growth and change at the agency, and I’m particularly proud of the work that we’ve done with our foundation to support young people in Los Angeles and New York. I’ll miss my colleagues here tremendously, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”

Suess joined ICM in 2006, shortly after the agency’s announcement of a private equity investment. She rose through the ranks of the company, as ICM acquired Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann and she led the organization’s communications through the rebrand to ICM Partners following its management buyout in 2012. During her time at ICM, Suess has overseen communications for numerous acquisitions, including the recent announcement of boutique news and sports agency Headline Media Management, plus the agency’s move into new Century City offices last year.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Biz News from Variety

Loading
ad