Michael O’Leary Named Senior VP in 21st Century Fox’s D.C. Office

Michael O’Leary is joining 21st Century Fox’s Washington office as senior vice president, after heading up his own public affairs shop and, before that, lobbying efforts of the MPAA.

O’Leary will join Fox on June 1. The office is led by Chip Smith.

Fox said that O’Leary “will be a leading voice in support of 21st Century Fox’s global advocacy efforts in critical areas including intellectual property, innovation, and market access, as well as helping to define and achieve the company’s domestic and international policy priorities.”

In his nine years at the MPAA, O’Leary led the creation of the MPAA’s global policy team, including advocacy for tax provisions and credits, trade agreements and anti-piracy legislation. During that time, the MPAA pushed for a tax provision to give a break to film producers, successful legislation to create a so-called “IP czar” in the White House, and pursued the Stop Online Piracy Act. The latter eventually stalled out in Congress with opposition from the tech community.

“His combined two decades of exposure to the policy-making process and expertise of the most pressing issues facing our community is extensive,” Smith said. “We are fortunate to welcome him as a colleague and excited about the strategic insight he will bring to our advocacy efforts.”

After leaving the MPAA in 2014, O’Leary opened O’Leary Global Solutions, LLC. He also served at the Department of Justice as deputy chief in the computer crime and intellectual property section, and worked in the office of legislative affairs. Before that, he worked as counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee, including a stint as its chief counsel to the subcommittee on the Constitution.