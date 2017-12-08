Michael Lynton, Snap Chairman and Ex-Sony Entertainment Boss, Joins Board of U.K.’s Pearson

Michael Lynton, chairman of Snap and former chairman-CEO of Sony Entertainment, is joining the board of Pearson, the U.K.-based publisher and education company.

Lynton’s appointment as an independent non-executive director on Pearson’s board is effective Feb. 1, 2018.

Lynton exited as head of Sony Entertainment this year to focus on Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, in which he was an early investor. Lynton previously worked for Pearson from 1996-2000, as chairman-CEO of Pearson’s Penguin Group, where he oversaw the acquisition and integration of Putnam. Pearson in July 2017 sold 22% of its stake in Penguin Random House to majority owner Bertelsmann.

Over the span of his career, Lynton also worked at Disney, where he launched the company’s publishing division, and Time Warner, where he served as head of AOL Europe and president of Time Warner International.

“The Pearson board and leadership already has strong digital talent and expertise, and Michael’s appointment augments that perfectly,” Pearson chairman Sidney Taurel said in a statement. “His experience and perspective will further strengthen Pearson and drive our transformation to be a more focused, simpler digital learning company.”

Lynton commented, “Education is the next frontier in the digital revolution and Pearson is uniquely well placed to lead the way.”

In addition to serving as Snap’s chairman, Lynton also is a non-executive director on the board of Ares Management, and was formerly a non-executive director at Samsonite and Modern Times Group.