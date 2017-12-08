Michael Lynton, Snap Chairman and Ex-Sony Entertainment Boss, Joins Board of U.K.’s Pearson

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Lynton
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Michael Lynton, chairman of Snap and former chairman-CEO of Sony Entertainment, is joining the board of Pearson, the U.K.-based publisher and education company.

Lynton’s appointment as an independent non-executive director on Pearson’s board is effective Feb. 1, 2018.

Lynton exited as head of Sony Entertainment this year to focus on Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, in which he was an early investor. Lynton previously worked for Pearson from 1996-2000, as chairman-CEO of Pearson’s Penguin Group, where he oversaw the acquisition and integration of Putnam. Pearson in July 2017 sold 22% of its stake in Penguin Random House to majority owner Bertelsmann.

Over the span of his career, Lynton also worked at Disney, where he launched the company’s publishing division, and Time Warner, where he served as head of AOL Europe and president of Time Warner International.

“The Pearson board and leadership already has strong digital talent and expertise, and Michael’s appointment augments that perfectly,” Pearson chairman Sidney Taurel said in a statement. “His experience and perspective will further strengthen Pearson and drive our transformation to be a more focused, simpler digital learning company.”

Lynton commented, “Education is the next frontier in the digital revolution and Pearson is uniquely well placed to lead the way.”

In addition to serving as Snap’s chairman, Lynton also is a non-executive director on the board of Ares Management, and was formerly a non-executive director at Samsonite and Modern Times Group.

More Biz

  • Michael Lynton

    Michael Lynton, Snap Chairman and Ex-Sony Entertainment Boss, Joins Board of U.K.'s Pearson

    Michael Lynton, chairman of Snap and former chairman-CEO of Sony Entertainment, is joining the board of Pearson, the U.K.-based publisher and education company. Lynton’s appointment as an independent non-executive director on Pearson’s board is effective Feb. 1, 2018. Lynton exited as head of Sony Entertainment this year to focus on Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, in […]

  • Amazon Music Unlimited logo

    Amazon’s Streaming Service Launches in 28 New Countries

    Michael Lynton, chairman of Snap and former chairman-CEO of Sony Entertainment, is joining the board of Pearson, the U.K.-based publisher and education company. Lynton’s appointment as an independent non-executive director on Pearson’s board is effective Feb. 1, 2018. Lynton exited as head of Sony Entertainment this year to focus on Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, in […]

  • Safra Catz

    Disney Adds Two Technology CEOs to Board of Directors

    Michael Lynton, chairman of Snap and former chairman-CEO of Sony Entertainment, is joining the board of Pearson, the U.K.-based publisher and education company. Lynton’s appointment as an independent non-executive director on Pearson’s board is effective Feb. 1, 2018. Lynton exited as head of Sony Entertainment this year to focus on Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, in […]

  • at&t time warner merger

    Judge Sets Trial Date for DOJ Challenge of AT&T-Time Warner Merger

    Michael Lynton, chairman of Snap and former chairman-CEO of Sony Entertainment, is joining the board of Pearson, the U.K.-based publisher and education company. Lynton’s appointment as an independent non-executive director on Pearson’s board is effective Feb. 1, 2018. Lynton exited as head of Sony Entertainment this year to focus on Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, in […]

  • Peter Rice Claudia Eller

    Fox Chief Peter Rice Ponders Media M&A With Disney Deal Looming

    Michael Lynton, chairman of Snap and former chairman-CEO of Sony Entertainment, is joining the board of Pearson, the U.K.-based publisher and education company. Lynton’s appointment as an independent non-executive director on Pearson’s board is effective Feb. 1, 2018. Lynton exited as head of Sony Entertainment this year to focus on Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, in […]

  • Powerhouse Comedy Touring Agent Mike Berkowitz

    Powerhouse Comedy Touring Agent Mike Berkowitz Lands at WME

    Michael Lynton, chairman of Snap and former chairman-CEO of Sony Entertainment, is joining the board of Pearson, the U.K.-based publisher and education company. Lynton’s appointment as an independent non-executive director on Pearson’s board is effective Feb. 1, 2018. Lynton exited as head of Sony Entertainment this year to focus on Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, in […]

  • ESPN

    ESPN Says Streaming Boosts Live Viewer Ratings

    Michael Lynton, chairman of Snap and former chairman-CEO of Sony Entertainment, is joining the board of Pearson, the U.K.-based publisher and education company. Lynton’s appointment as an independent non-executive director on Pearson’s board is effective Feb. 1, 2018. Lynton exited as head of Sony Entertainment this year to focus on Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad