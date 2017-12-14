Michael Jackson Estate and Sony Extend Recorded-Music Deal

Sony Music and the estate of Michael Jackson have agreed to a recording deal that will continue the label’s 42-year relationship with the singer and his music, it was announced today by Rob Stringer, Sony Music CEO and John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of Jackson’s estate.

Effective January 1, 2018, Sony Music will extend the term of their administration of Michael’s record catalog in a long term recording agreement. Sony will also have the opportunity to partner on additional projects that the Estate may produce during the term of the agreement.

Sony Music Entertainment CEO Rob Stringer said, “Michael Jackson was an unsurpassed genius and an iconic force in music entertainment. The music—and videos—he made as an artist as part of the Sony Music family are essential to pop culture history. We’re proud to be part of that history, and to find new innovative ways to make Michael’s music available to future generations of fans.”

Branca and McClain added, “We couldn’t ask for more creative and innovative partners than Sony and Rob Stringer (whose history working personally with Michael goes back to the 1990s). Michael continues to inspire generations of artists who have come after him and attract new fans who understand that his music and message are more important than ever. We look forward to continuing to preserve and develop his remarkable musical legacy with Sony.”

To date, Michael Jackson has achieved 40 RIAA certifications and 40 #1 chart positions and 102 Top 5 chart positions. According to a press release, Michael Jackson’s overall worldwide record sales exceed the 1 billion threshold including over 100 million sales of “Thriller” which remains the biggest selling album in history.

In July, Sony/ATV Music Publishing and the estate announced a long-term extension of Sony/ATV’s worldwide administration of Jackson’s Mijac Music catalog. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded by Jackson in 1980 as his personal publishing company, Mijac Music grew into a formidable catalog, including his own compositions as well as the Sly and the Family Stone catalog and songs by the legendary Philadelphia soul team of Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff, as well as songs made famous by other artists such as Ray Charles, Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin.