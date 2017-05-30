Trump’s Lawyer Michael Cohen Queried in Senate’s Russia Probe (Report)

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is being asked by Senate investigators to provide “information and testimony” about any contacts he had with those connected to the Russian government, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

Cohen confirmed that he had been contacted, but had turned them down, telling ABC News that the request was “poorly phrased, overly broad, and not capable of being answered.”

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, chaired by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), voted last week to grant him and Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) authority to issue subpoenas.

Cohen has been a vigorous defender of Trump, both during the campaign and afterward, as he continues to represent him as his personal attorney.

In January, when a dossier was published containing unconfirmed allegations about Trump, his associates, and the Russians, Cohen called the claims “laughably false.” The dossier was written by a former British intelligence agent.

One contended that he met with the Russians in Prague last August, but Cohen said he was not there. He tweeted out a picture of his passport. Trump said that he saw Cohen’s passport and that “it turned out to be a different Michael Cohen” who had visited Prague.