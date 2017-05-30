Trump’s Lawyer Michael Cohen Queried in Senate’s Russia Probe (Report)

Senior Editor @tedstew
Michael Cohen
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is being asked by Senate investigators to provide “information and testimony” about any contacts he had with those connected to the Russian government, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

Cohen confirmed that he had been contacted, but had turned them down, telling ABC News that the request was “poorly phrased, overly broad, and not capable of being answered.”

Related

Donald Trump

White House Communications Director Mike Dubke Resigns

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, chaired by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), voted last week to grant him and Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) authority to issue subpoenas.

Cohen has been a vigorous defender of Trump, both during the campaign and afterward, as he continues to represent him as his personal attorney.

In January, when a dossier was published containing unconfirmed allegations about Trump, his associates, and the Russians, Cohen called the claims “laughably false.” The dossier was written by a former British intelligence agent.

One contended that he met with the Russians in Prague last August, but Cohen said he was not there. He tweeted out a picture of his passport. Trump said that he saw Cohen’s passport and that “it turned out to be a different Michael Cohen” who had visited Prague.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad