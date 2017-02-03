TVLine founder and editor-in-chief Michael Ausiello has unveiled the title and release date for his memoir about his husband’s tragic death from a rare form of cancer at the age of 42.

“Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” will be published Sept. 12 by Simon & Schuster’s Atria imprint. The book focuses on Ausiello’s 13-year relationship with photographer Kit Cowan, who died in February 2015 after a nearly yearlong battle with neuroendocrine cancer. The story also touches on Ausiello’s childhood as a TV-obsessed kid on his way to becoming one of the industry’s most prominent reporters on TV beat.

In announcing the title, Ausiello also addressed the concern he has about working with Simon & Schuster amid the controversy over the publisher’s decision to release a book next month by Milo Yiannopoulos, the incendiary right-wing activist and commentator, via its Threshold imprint. Ausiello said he has donated a portion of his advance for “Spoiler Alert” — in Yiannopoulos’ name — to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, “an incredible organization that has long been on the front lines of combating the kind of divisiveness and intolerance that Yiannopoulos perpetuates.”