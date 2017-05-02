Poll: Who Had the Most Memorable Met Gala Look?

Rihanna Katy Perry
One of the biggest fashion days of the year took place on Monday: the Met Gala, with this year’s theme being Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons.

Big stars took to the annual fundraising event for Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in even bigger outfits, carrying on the tradition of showcasing avant-garde, unconventional looks.

But which star had the most memorable ensemble? Rihanna, one of the queens of the Met Gala, is surely a candidate, staying true to theme with a flurry of florals courtesy of Comme des Garçons.

Katy Perry also had social media buzzing when she hit the carpet, donning a Maison Margiela embroidered coat, red tulle dress, and matching veil by John Galliano, which obscured her new pixie haircut. And then there was Solange Knowles, who wore a Thom Browne puffy coat with ice skates — yes, real ice skates.

Not to be outdone, Priyanka Chopra inspired dozens of Inspector Gadget/Sherlock Holmes jokes in a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress with massive train. But when it came to showing off skin, Kendall Jenner undoubtedly wins that prize, showing off her figure in a barely-there LaPerla number.

Which look was the most memorable? Weigh in below! Did we leave out your pick? Let us know in the comments below.

