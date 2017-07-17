Mary Gu Named CEO of CAA China

Mary Gu Shuhang has been named CEO of CAA China, the joint venture between Creative Artists Agency and China Media Capital.

Gu comes to the agency from the Special Olympics, where she was regional president for East Asia. CAA and CMC announced the partnership in April, saying it creates an opportunity for expanded talent representation, film finance, and TV and digital production.

Gu brings a network of contacts in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Korea, and elsewhere around East Asia from her years at the Special Olympics.

“I have tremendous respect for the business CAA has built in China, and am honored to join CAA China, under the visionary leadership of Richard Lovett and Li Ruigang, at this very important moment in the company’s growth plan,” Gu said in a statement.

CAA opened its China office in 2005, and has been involved in 75 Chinese-language film projects in addition to numerous co-productions, according to a release.

“In our 12 years in China, we have built the region’s largest and most successful motion picture agency,” Richard Lovett, CAA’s president, said in a statement. “Now, we are moving into the next stage of our strategic growth plan for CAA China. Mary will accelerate this momentum using her expertise and network of relationships to further diversify our capabilities and reach in sports and entertainment throughout the region.”

Gu managed fundraising and produced the opening ceremonies for the 2007 Special Olympics, which were held in Shanghai. She was also president of the Shanghai Corporate Pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo in 2010. She is also a co-founder of the Shanghai Golden Grand Prix, a track and field event.