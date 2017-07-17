Mary Gu Named CEO of CAA China

Senior Media Writer @GeneMaddaus
Mary Gu CAA
Courtesy of CAA

Mary Gu Shuhang has been named CEO of CAA China, the joint venture between Creative Artists Agency and China Media Capital.

Gu comes to the agency from the Special Olympics, where she was regional president for East Asia. CAA and CMC announced the partnership in April, saying it creates an opportunity for expanded talent representation, film finance, and TV and digital production.

Gu brings a network of contacts in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Korea, and elsewhere around East Asia from her years at the Special Olympics.

“I have tremendous respect for the business CAA has built in China, and am honored to join CAA China, under the visionary leadership of Richard Lovett and Li Ruigang, at this very important moment in the company’s growth plan,” Gu said in a statement.

CAA opened its China office in 2005, and has been involved in 75 Chinese-language film projects in addition to numerous co-productions, according to a release.

“In our 12 years in China, we have built the region’s largest and most successful motion picture agency,” Richard Lovett, CAA’s president, said in a statement. “Now, we are moving into the next stage of our strategic growth plan for CAA China. Mary will accelerate this momentum using her expertise and network of relationships to further diversify our capabilities and reach in sports and entertainment throughout the region.”

Gu managed fundraising and produced the opening ceremonies for the 2007 Special Olympics, which were held in Shanghai. She was also president of the Shanghai Corporate Pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo in 2010. She is also a co-founder of the Shanghai Golden Grand Prix, a track and field event.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Biz News from Variety

Loading
ad