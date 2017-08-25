Missing Talent Agent Found Dead Near New Jersey Home

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
Mark Schlegel Dead
Facebook

Mark Schlegel, a New York talent agent who had been missing for 11 days, was found dead near his New Jersey home on Thursday, authorities told NewJersey.com.

When contacted by Variety, the Oradell Police Department confirmed that a decomposing body was found, but would not confirm the identity of the body.

A police statement said Schlegel’s body was found in a wooded area about half a mile away from his home, according to the report. A law enforcement source told the local news source that no foul play is suspected and the body appeared to have been there for some time. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death, and the case is currently with the Bergen County Medical Examiner.

Schlegel, 57, was last seen leaving his home on Aug. 13. The day before, he had gotten back from a trip to Scotland with his wife. He reportedly did not have his keys, phone, or wallet with him, but only a small gift bag.

He worked for Cornerstone Talent Agency since 2002, and had clients in film, television, and theater.

“Hamilton’s” Rory O’Malley was among the first to express his condolences on Twitter. “Devastating news. My condolences to his family and friends who clearly loved him so much. Sending love your way,” he wrote.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Biz News from Variety

    Loading
    ad