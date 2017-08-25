Missing Talent Agent Found Dead Near New Jersey Home

Mark Schlegel, a New York talent agent who had been missing for 11 days, was found dead near his New Jersey home on Thursday, authorities told NewJersey.com.

When contacted by Variety, the Oradell Police Department confirmed that a decomposing body was found, but would not confirm the identity of the body.

A police statement said Schlegel’s body was found in a wooded area about half a mile away from his home, according to the report. A law enforcement source told the local news source that no foul play is suspected and the body appeared to have been there for some time. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death, and the case is currently with the Bergen County Medical Examiner.

Schlegel, 57, was last seen leaving his home on Aug. 13. The day before, he had gotten back from a trip to Scotland with his wife. He reportedly did not have his keys, phone, or wallet with him, but only a small gift bag.

He worked for Cornerstone Talent Agency since 2002, and had clients in film, television, and theater.

“Hamilton’s” Rory O’Malley was among the first to express his condolences on Twitter. “Devastating news. My condolences to his family and friends who clearly loved him so much. Sending love your way,” he wrote.