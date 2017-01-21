PARK CITY — Actress Maria Bello fired up the crowd marching in opposition of Donald Trump and in favor of a host of causes during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Saturday.

Her speech began with: “Hello, all you p—s!” and concluded with an invocation of “p—y power.” She told the crowd she had been so despondent since Trump’s election she barely got out of bed, but had been roused to action by Meryl’s Steep’s sharp critique at the Golden Globe awards and by the call for the march in Park City.

“Yesterday, I wept and then I got angry,” she said of the inauguration. She advised the activists: “When someone punches you in the face, punch them back harder,” but to do so metaphorically with “your words, your truth and your compassion.” She said the impact ultimately would be to create “kindness, goodness and compassion for generations to come.”

Bello concluded by saying that women’s power was deep and resilient. “So when they punch you in the p—y, punch them back harder with your p—y power,” which she said included the power to give mankind life. Her final call to arms: “Light a match, witches!”