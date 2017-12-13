Marcus Levy, Amy Lynch and Andrew Russell Join WME’s Comedy Touring Department

WME has added Marcus Levy, Amy Lynch, and Andrew Russell to its comedy touring department.

They will be joined by agents Danielle Esparza and Tommy Pucciani, who also hail from APA, as well as APA’s former marketing director Jillian Doyle and former financial director Cara Nordberg.

Their support staff and two coordinators have also made the move. This news comes on the heels of news regarding former APA partner and head of comedy Mike Berkowitz, who joined WME as a partner overseeing the agency’s comedy touring team last week.

During his tenure at APA, Levy played a key role in the growth of the Off-Broadway business for comedy clients, helping them to develop one-man shows, comedy productions, and theatrical specials. In addition, he forged relationships with every major theater, casino, college, and comedy club, both domestic and international, to expand clients’ businesses, some of whom are handled by Levy, including, Chris Gethard, Colin Quinn, and Damon Wayans Jr.

Lynch has an integral role in the strategic planning and deal negotiations for all of Berkowitz’s major arena and theatre tours, with expertise in ticketing, analytics, and promotion. She was previously a producer and promoter of some of Pollstar’s top worldwide tours for comedian, celebrity, and influencer talent, including tours for Lidia Bastianich, Theresa Caputo, Ina Garten, John Cleese & Eric Idle, Kian N JC, Archer Live, Tyler Oakley, and Lilly Singh.

In his previous role, Russell led APA’s college comedy touring team, specializing in booking tours and brokering deals for clients’ stand-up specials across cable and streaming services. He also booked podcasts and YouTube gamers on the road. Russell continues to work with clients including Jake & Amir, the Lucas brothers, Aidy Bryant, Nicole Byer, Deon Cole, Pete Davidson, Chris D’Elia, Ron Funches, Moshe Kasher, Norm Macdonald, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Brent Morin, Kumail Nanjiani, Christina P., Craig Robinson, and Tom Segura.

Doyle and Nordberg will continue to focus on marketing and finance in their new roles, respectively.