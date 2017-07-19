Magical Elves Promotes Two Development Executives

Jonty Nash Christopher Potts
Magical Elves has promoted development execs Jonty Nash and Christopher Potts, Variety has learned. Both have been elevated to the post of senior vice president of development.

At Magical Elves, the pair recently developed Animal Planet’s upcoming series “Cat Meets Dog” and have a wide range of projects in the works at a number of networks.

The Emmy-nominated Nash joined Magical Elves in 2013 as a VP and has developed multiple series including “Cleveland Hustles” at CNBC, “All in With Cam Newton” at Nickelodeon and the upcoming series “Top Chef Junior” at NBCUniversal’s newly re-branded Universal Kids.

Potts joined Magical Elves last year from Endemol Shine North America. There, he developed shows such as “Billion Dollar Buyer” for CNBC and “Stripped” for Bravo. In the U.K., Potts was head of development at NBC Universal’s Monkey Kingdom, where he created the series “Made in Chelsea.”

Potts and Nash will continue to report to executive vice president of development Jo Sharon.

Magical Elves is behind Bravo’s “Top Chef,” Food Network’s “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” and HBO’s “Project Greenlight.” The company is repped by WME.

