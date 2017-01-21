Madonna made an appearance on Saturday at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and performed “Express Yourself” and “Human Nature,” the latter of which she dedicated to Donald Trump.

But before the musical portion of her appearance, the pop star gave a fiery speech.

“It seems as though we had all slipped into a false sense of comfort — that justice would prevail, and good would win in the end,” she began. “Well, good did not win this election. But good will win in the end.”

What started with an uplifting message to the marchers, took a turn about two minutes in.

“To our detractors, who say this march will not amount to anything. f— you,” Madonna said, repeating, “F— you.”

Madonna appeared to speak and sing at the march at the end of a long day filled with performers and speakers. Later the provocateur, who has been vocal about her distaste for recently-inaugurated President Trump, expressed her fury.

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged,” she said. “Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything.”

She finished her speech by doing a call and response with the audience, chanting, “We choose love.”

Watch Madonna’s speech below: