Luc Besson Pens Impassioned Letter Blasting French Presidential Candidate Marine Le Pen

PARIS — Director-producer Luc Besson has taken aim at France’s far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, making him one of the few French artists to speak out about the election that is seen as pivotal decision amid the rising tide of nationalism sweeping across the U.S., U.K. and Europe.
In a long letter titled “The Great Illusion” posted Saturday on his Facebook and Instagram accounts, Besson denounced the racist, anti-Semitic and xenophobic roots of Le Pen’s Front National party and the ways in which she has soften her image and rebranded her party to widen her base. Le Pen is facing a runoff against centrist politician Emmanuel Macron in the final round of the election set for May 7.
“Her hair is trimmed, her teeth whitened, and her wardrobe revitalized. And, every day, carefully crafted talking points are spouted by the party’s leaders across every form of media to reach every potential customer,” Besson wrote. “Can you feel the scam coming together? Special offer — real bargain — factory price? An action of humanization to make it acceptable? However, (by definition) the devil is the devil and when he pretends to change it’s to abuse us better.”
A vocal opponent of France’s Front National party, Besson has a history of working with minority actors and crews, as well as engaging with diverse communities from underprivileged suburbs near Paris.
Besson, for instance, launched l’Ecole de la Cite, a tuition-free film school located in the Parisian suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, which welcomes students from all over the world and is meant to break the mold of elitist French film schools like La Femis.
Besson’s post has received over 61,000 likes on Facebook but has not yet been followed by similar protests from other film personalities. Two weeks before the first round of the election, however, over 100 artists, including Lea Seydoux, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Jeanne Moreau, Tahar Rahim and Amos Gitaï, signed a petition to protest the Front National.
France has been highly divided following the first round of the election last month. Many French voters have likened the presidential runoff as choosing between “the plague or cholera.” Voter turnout is expected to hit record low, which could be enough to push Le Pen to the top.
Here is Luc Besson’s full letter:
THE GREAT ILLUSION
Dear compatriots, friends, and brothers,
My name is Luc B. I’m 57 years old, French, married, and father of five beautiful children.
I don’t belong to a particular community, party or union.
I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, and I’ve never done drugs.
I do work, however, and have done since the age of 17.
I work for my company, family and country.
All in all, I’m a regular citizen.
I have a sense of belonging to the French people, and I’m proud of it.
I speak out today because I owe it to myself to denounce the wonderful scam that we are on the verge of falling for.
The scammed
We are the scammed.
Sentimental folks, yearning for ideals, strung along by fine words, tired of believing, revolted by unkept promises.
Weakened, disillusioned, an easy prey—like a wounded animal alone in the jungle.
Blinded by our tears, we are the perfect target for hawkers selling flowers at church doors or handkerchieves at cemetery gates.
Our anxiety exposes us, makes us vulnerable. We’ll listen to anything that brings a moment’s relief. It’s the best possible time to abuse our confidence, and it’s the con artists’ cue to make their entrance.
The scammer
There are two of them, operating a pincer movement: the Le Pen family and the Front National.
Let’s consider the Le Pen family for a moment.
Firstly, there’s the father, for whom the Holocaust is a detail, racism is a lilting tune, and foreigners are vermin. He says he’s from the superior, white race, but the more he talks, the more I dream of being black.
About forty years ago, he started the family business trading in fascism, racism and xenophobia.
He also owns a record label that, not so long ago, was still claiming royalties on Nazi songs.
The firm also specializes in verbal and physical excesses, and provocative remarks. The French sometimes have short memories, however. Who remembers the Algerian-bashing gangs of the 1980s? Who remembers the young Arab thrown into the Seine, who later died of his injuries? Never forget, or else one day it’s you who’ll be forgotten.
Drained by such tireless activity, the father handed the business onto his daughter, Marine, who now claims to be “the candidate of the people”, “the anti-Establishment candidate.” What a joke! Marine is an heiress, raised in wealth and luxury in Saint-Cloud, a well-heeled suburb of Paris.
How can you claim to be the “candidate of the people” without ever working for or with the people? And how can you declare your opposition to the “system” while milking it for all it’s worth for decades?
Then there’s the Front National: a nice little business, whose upper echelons comprise the elite of French fascism. I have read the 144 points in their manifesto for the presidential elections. Three or four points are worthy of discussion, around fifty are inapplicable, and the rest is electoral fluff. You’ll be told what you want to hear just so long as you vote for them. The Front National proposes reestablishing hard borders and deporting foreigners, so it’s just us in our own little world. Keeping it in the family, in a way.
When and where in history has turning in on oneself had positive results? Never. Withdrawal brings isolation. Isolation leads to totalitarianism. Totalitarianism spawns fascism. Fascism results in war. Five thousand years of history are there as proof, and the little Saint-Cloud heiress cannot change history.
The scam
We’re dealing with professionals, so the scam is two-pronged.
France holds regular elections. Seeing as campaign expenses are reimbursed by the “system,” there is money to be made. The FN puts up a swathe of inexperienced candidates, with no chance of winning of course, but no matter—the FN brand is strong enough the make it over the barrier of 5% of the vote that entitles the party to reimbursement by the “system.” Inflating campaign expenses grows the amount that is reimbursed.
Can you feel the scam coming together? Special offer—real bargain—factory price?
And thank you to all those countries that take in two and a half million of our French compatriots, who are able to live overseas without being pointed at and stigmatized.
Let’s not be taken in. All these easy slogans are intended solely to get our votes because the only thing that interests the Le Pen family and its gang of extremists is “dough, bills, moolah, loot, cheese, shmoney” as mentioned by Audiard.
The audience doesn’t interest her. She just wants to make sure she has top billing.
That’s the scam I felt I had to denounce. There is no truth in what she is doing, just the urge to pick a dying man’s pockets. We are all outraged that three million people in France are unemployed, and another nine million people live in poverty. I feel terrible for our farmers, craftsmen and workers. They are our compatriots, our brothers and sisters.
To the polls, citizens!Luc Besson