‘Lore’ Podcast Inspires Live Experience From ‘Creep LA’ Creators

The creators of “Creep LA” and “The Willows” are launching a new live experience in Los Angeles based on the popular podcast “Lore.”

The new live experience, “Creep LA: Lore,” takes its inspiration from the upcoming Amazon series based on Aaron Mahnke’s podcast about real-life stories behind pop-culture horror myths such as werewolves and vampires. The live experience is produced by Just Fix It Productions.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Amazon join us on this season,” said JFI Productions’ creator-producer, Justin Fix. “Creep LA’s experiences have always focused on the darkness of humanity and the human condition. There is no better opportunity than Lore to focus on the past and the creation of these monsters we have grown to fear. While monsters are scary, the people behind the masks are the real danger.”

“Creep LA: Lore” will feature guides taking small groups of brave visitors on a multi-sensory walk-through experience based on the horror-filled world of “Lore.”

Amazon announced last year that it had given a series order to “Lore.” The series hails from executive producers Gale Anne Hurd (“The Walking Dead”), Ben Silverman (“The Office”), and Howard T. Owens (“The Biggest Loser”). Brett-Patrick Jenkins (“Face Off”) and Mahnke will also executive produce the series, with Glenn Morgan serving as showrunner. The series is produced by produced by Propagate Content and Valhalla Entertainment.