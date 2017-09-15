Explosion on London Underground Causes Injuries; Terrorism Suspected

Explosion on London Underground Causes Injuries;
AP/REX/Shutterstock

An explosion on a London Underground train during the morning rush-hour Friday has resulted in multiple injuries. U.K. authorities say they are treating the incident as a terrorist incident.

The incident took place on a commuter train in London about 8:20 a.m. Friday. The blast took place as the subway train pulled into Parsons Green station in West London. Social media photos and reports centered on a white bucket in a carrier bag with flames coming from it, which is thought to be the source of the explosion.

Eyewitnesses say several people suffered burns and other injuries. No fatalities have been reported.

Scotland Yard has declared the explosion a terrorist incident, and its counter-terrorism unit is investigating. The station is cordoned off and several routes suspended.

The BBC said that Prime Minister Theresa May would convene a meeting of her emergency-response team Friday afternoon.

More follows…

