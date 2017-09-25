Live Nation Names Lesley Olenik VP of Touring

Lesley Olenik Live Nation
Courtesy of Live Nation

Live Nation Entertainment has announced the hire of Lesley Olenik as a VP of touring for its U.S. Concerts division. She will be based in Los Angeles and report to touring SVP Omar Al-Joulani. Olenik joins after nearly 10 years with Goldenvoice and AEG Concerts.

“With a deep knowledge of the industry and an innate ability to connect with artists, Lesley is the perfect addition to help lead our touring group as we continue to meet the growing demand for concerts,” said Al-Joulani. “We’re extremely happy she decided to make the jump to Live Nation and can’t wait to see what she accomplishes.”

Olenik was most recently SVP of talent buying for Goldenvoice, where her feats included Adele’s eight-show run at the Staples Center, four Flume performances at Shrine Expo Hall and Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in 2011. Earlier in her career, Olenik held posts at Nederlander Concerts and Viejas Entertainment.

She was honored at the Pollstar Awards as the “Night Club Talent Buyer of the Year” in 2012 and 2014.

