Live Nation Names Chris Loll COO of Media & Sponsorship

Live Nation Entertainment announced today the appointment of Chris Loll as the first Chief Operating Officer of their Media & Sponsorship unit. Based in New York, Chris will report to Russell Wallach, the departments global president. Loll was most recently COO of IPG Mediabrands.

In this newly created position, Loll will lead all business operations while executing a multi-year strategy that will introduce new data, digital and live products for agencies and advertisers, while refining process, systems and sales solutions to accelerate the division’s overall growth and vision, according to a release.

“Chris has a proven track record reinvigorating corporate productivity and taking media and advertising businesses to new heights,” said Russell Wallach, Global President Media & Sponsorship, Live Nation. “We welcome his unrivaled talents to our division at time when we are experiencing record growth and I look forward to working closely with Chris to ensure we maintain that momentum and expand our global footprint.”

Live Nation, the world’s largest live-entertainment company, announced its Q2 2017 financial report Wednesday afternoon, and it showed revenue increasing 29% over the same quarter in 2016 to $2.8 billion, with operating income up 53% to $113 million, and adjusted operating income (AOI) rising 22% to $221 million. According to a release, the company’s media and sponsorship division saw its revenue up 31%.

“Live Nation is a marketers playground, with access to passionate fans, unmatched live and digital experiences and highly desirable content,” said Loll. “Who wouldn’t be excited to join a growing company, with impressive talent, unique assets and a business model with untapped potential?”

Prior to IPG, Loll spent over a decade at WPP, namely with Y&R, VML and Wunderman, based in London and New York.